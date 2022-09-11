Your Thanksgiving turkey could be more expensive and harder to find this year

“It’s been a struggle to get turkeys and just make sure you have enough in stock," Chazz Mistich from Gourmet Butcher Block said.

NEW ORLEANS — At the Gourmet Butcher Block in Gretna, they've been taking orders for Thanksgiving since mid-October, but they've been preparing longer than that.

“To get turkeys in for this week, I had to order back in July," owner Chazz Mistich said.

Gourmet Butcher Block is the home of the "All-Madden Turducken."

Mistich said they plan to sell 6,000 of them between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, with 4,000 of those being shipped across the country.

“It’s been a struggle to get turkeys and just make sure you have enough in stock," Mistich said.

Mistich blames supply and demand.

He said their stuffed turkeys and turducken will run you anywhere between $60-$100, and this year the number of regular turkeys they sell will be limited.

“Turkeys in particular cost wise have almost doubled in the past two years," Mistich said.

That's why places that feed families during the holidays won't be able to dish out as much help this year.

Over the weekend, the Saints teamed up with Giving Hope Food Pantry in New Orleans East to distribute 500 turkeys.

“We normally like to do a thousand, we’re unable to do that this year because of the inflation and the cost of turkeys," Betty Thomas with Giving Hope said.

At last check, Popeyes Cajun turkey is sold out online, but at some stores you can find them for $55 before tax.

At Winn-Dixie, you could slash the price of your bird in half. A turkey priced around $26 dollars on the West Bank costs $13 with a Winn-Dixie rewards card.

Families have alternatives, but what's not on the table this year is time.

If you haven't made your Thanksgiving dinner plans yet, Mistich said to do them now.

“Just so you don’t have any kinds of disappointments or let downs because turkeys will probably get harder to find as it gets closer to Thanksgiving," Mistich said.

And what about the Louisiana favorite, oyster dressing?

“We’re kind of unsure at the moment if we’re going to be able to do it this year," Mistich said, "We’re still trying to make a decision just because of the cost of the oysters.”

Bottom line, think ahead so rising costs don't eat away at your family traditions.