ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Voters in St. Tammany Parish will decide nine parish-wide races when they go to the polls Saturday.

The St. Tammany Parish president race tops the ballot, with three Republicans vying for the seat. Incumbent Pat Brister is facing challenges from Karen Champagne and Mike Cooper.

Incumbent Republican Sheriff Randy Smith is also facing challenges from Tim Lentz and Nick Tranchina.

There are also seven parish council seats also up for grabs.

In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff.

---

---

