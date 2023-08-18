Mayor Cantrell thanks New Orleans for support following husband's death

Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement thanking the people of New Orleans for support shown to her family following the death of her husband on Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement on Friday thanking the people of New Orleans for their thoughts and prayers shown to her family following the death of her husband.

The city's "First Gentleman" Jason Cantrell died from a heart attack at age 55 on Monday.

"On behalf of myself, RayAnn, my father in-law Harry and the entire Cantrell family, I want to extend my sincerest thank you to the people of the City of New Orleans and beyond," said Mayor Cantrell.

"The immense outpouring of calls, texts, emails, mentions, flowers, prayers and support have been seen, felt and heard by all of us. Jason’s sudden passing has been difficult, but with God carrying us and the residents of this great city as our backbone, we will remain faithful and strong during this time. Jay was a compassionate husband, father, brother and friend to many. He was an all-around good guy with a humbled heart, loving spirit and great sense of humor. He lived his values of compassion and integrity daily by serving others. Jay will be truly missed, but we find comfort in knowing that his memory will live on in our hearts forever."

Jason Cantrell will lie in state at Gallier Hall on Monday, followed by funeral services at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church on Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements are being provided by Rhodes Funeral Home.