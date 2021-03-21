Troy Carter, Karen Carter Peterson projected in runoff for 2nd Dist. Congressional seat

The two were among 15 candidates seeking to fill the seat Richmond left empty when he accepted a position as an adviser to President Joe Biden.

NEW ORLEANS — Karen Carter Peterson and Troy Carter, who sought to replace former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, will face each other once more in a run-off April 24, according to WWL-TV projections.

Troy Carter led fairly handily over Carter-Peterson in early numbers but not by enough to avoid a runoff. Carter had 40 percent of the vote to Carter-Peterson's 27 percent of the vote with about 25 percent of the precincts reporting.

WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos projected the runoff.

The state senators faced off once before in hopes of winning the office in 2006 against former Congressman Bill Jefferson. Peterson was able to make it into a runoff election, while Carter came in fifth in that race.

Carter, whom Richmond endorsed, told The New York Times that he will easily be able to access someone who has the ear of the president.

Peterson, meanwhile, told the newspaper that her experience working with the Democratic National Committee led to relationships with many policymakers in Washington, D.C.

The state’s second Congressional district includes most of New Orleans, the west bank of Jefferson Parish and snakes its way up the Mississippi River into parts of Baton Rouge.