WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The East Bank team from River Ridge continued its march in the Little League World Series Wednesday with a 4-1 win over New Jersey, advancing to the semifinals of the United States half of the championship.

The team, officially known as the Southwest team in the U.S. side of the bracket has now won three straight contests after dropping its opening round game.

Another win would put River Ridge in the U.S. final and two wins would lift them to the championship against the International bracket winner.

Egan Prather struck out ten and walked one in just over five innings of work for the winners. Reece Roussel had two hits and the team benefited from three errors from the Jersey squad.

Eastbank Little League moves into the LLBWS United States Semifinal, and will meet the winner of Game 24 between Southeast Region representative Loudoun (Va.) South Little League and the West region champs Central East Maui (Hawaii) Little League on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at Lamade Stadium.

The team from River Ridge, Louisiana has now eliminated teams from the Northwest, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.