Ingram scores 28, Zion scores 25 as Pelicans open 2022 season with 130-108 blowout of Nets

The Pelicans kicked off their 2022 season with a dominant road win in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Pelicans jumped to a 32-14 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in their 130-108 road victory over the Brooklyn Nets on the road to open their 2022-2023 season Wednesday night.

Zion Williamson scored 25 points while grabbing nine rebounds and two assists in his first regular season game in 533 days.

Brandon Ingram led the team in scoring with 28 points while also grabbing four rebounds and three assists.

CJ McCollum scored 21 points and picked up four rebounds and six assists.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 32 points while also picking up three rebounds, two assists and four blocks, but nobody else on the Nets reached 20 points.

Kyrie Irving scored 15 points on 6-19 shooting and 0-9 from three. Ben Simmons had just four points while committing three turnovers and fouling out in the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans led by 18 points after the first quarter. The Nets cut the lead to eight before halftime, but the Pelicans outscored them by a commanding 40-28 in the third quarter, putting the game out of reach before the fourth quarter even started.