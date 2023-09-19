Pelicans' EVP says Zion Williamson committed to New Orleans more than ever

Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations talked about the team's upcoming season and the status of star forward Zion Williamson.

NEW ORLEANS — Keynote speaker David Griffin addressed the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club luncheon on Tuesday about, of all things, pro basketball – the New Orleans Pelicans to be exact.

The Pels' Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations talked about the team's upcoming season and the status of star forward Zion Williamson, who has missed much of the past two seasons due to injury.

According to Griffin, Williamson has spent more time this offseason in the Pelicans' gym than at any point in his NBA career.

"You know, he tells everyone publicly who will listen, how much he loves New Orleans and he wants to be here," said Griffin. "And, he's continuing to do what he says he's gonna do. He was here. He was in our building more than he had been. He stayed in the city longer and more often in the offseason working here on his own more than he has. I don't think there's a lot of him trying to go elsewhere.

"So, yes, it's exciting to see Zion there, and I've never questioned whether or not he was committed to New Orleans. What's important is that he is committed to the team and what we are doing and I think everybody who is in that gym is, so it's been fun to watch."

The start of the NBA season is just over five weeks away.

The Pelicans open the preseason at home against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 10.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.