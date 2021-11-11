Pelicans lose 8th straight game, Josh Hart ejected early

Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans.

NEW ORLEANS — Tensions flared as the Pelicans lost their eighth straight game, 108-100, to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pelicans were without stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and became further short-handed when veteran Josh Hart was ejected in the first half.

Referees called five technical fouls on the Pelicans in the second quarter as the team frequently argued with officials over foul calls — or lack there of. The last of those resulted in Josh Hart getting tossed from the game.

Head Coach Willie Green didn't have any sympathy for his players.

"We're not going to get those calls. We haven't earned them," he said in a post-game press conference. "We have to keep our composure. Our margin for error is too small to do what we did tonight."

Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans. Nickiel Alexander-Walker scored 33 points and Devante Graham scored 18 for New Orleans.

Lu Dort scored 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 for The Thunder, who have won three straight. Darius Bazley scored 14 points and Matt Muscala added 12 more.