Pelicans rally from 24 down, top Celtics 120-115 in overtime

Josh Hart had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram highlighted a 33-point performance by hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer with 33.3 seconds left in overtime, and the New Orleans Pelicans held on for 120-115 victory over the Boston Celtics.

New Orleans rallied from 24 points down in the third quarter.

Zion Williamson scored 24 of his 28 points after halftime and had 10 rebounds, four assists and a block for the Pelicans. 

Josh Hart had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. 

Jayson Tatum had 32 points and nine rebounds, and Jaylen Brown scored 25 for the Celtics.

    

