Zion Williamson returns to NBA bubble in Orlando

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson returned to the NBA campus in Orlando Friday evening, the team announced.

Williamson left the team's facility in Orlando last week and the team cited an unspecified family emergency.

Williamson was tested daily while he was gone and the team says he tested negative in all cases.

It is not certain if his absence will cause any delay in his playing in the final eight regular games when the season resumes next week.