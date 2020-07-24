Zion Williamson returns to NBA bubble in Orlando

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson returned to the NBA campus in Orlando Friday evening, the team announced.
Williamson left the team's facility in Orlando last week and the team cited an unspecified family emergency.
Williamson was tested daily while he was gone and the team says he tested negative in all cases.
It is not certain if his absence will cause any delay in his playing in the final eight regular games when the season resumes next week.
“My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter,” said Williamson. “I‘m excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after quarantine.”