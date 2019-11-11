NEW ORLEANS — In college football, what's said in the locker room, stays in the locker room.

Not after LSU's huge win over Alabama though. After the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide for the first time in eight years, Coach Ed Orgeron had some fiery words for his team.

(WARNING: Video contains NSFW language)

“We gonna beat their ass in recruiting. We’re gonna beat their ass every time they see us," Orgeron said. “ You understand that? Roll Tide what? F*** You!"

Orgeron said that his speech wasn't meant to leave the locker room and players aren't supposed to have their phones out, let alone be live streaming.

"I wish that wouldn’t happen," he said at a press conference on Monday. "The things I say outside to the media those are the things I want to get out. If I wanted that to get out I would’ve said that outside ... it was not meant to hurt anybody or nothing like that, it was just a fiery moment a very emotional moment with our team that’s all it was."

LSU remains the No. 1 team in the country after their 46-41 win over formerly No. 2 Alabama. The Tigers are expected to become the top team in the CFP rankings as well, though those won't be announced until Tuesday.

