LSU football adding Missouri, Vandy to all-SEC schedule in 2020

The Tigers will be traveling to Nashville to face Vanderbilt and hosting Missouri. That's in addition to the other 8 games already on the schedule.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Tiger fans were eagerly anticipating the additional SEC games the defending national champs would be assigned due to the schedule change because of  the coronavirus pandemic. 

The dates and times for the newly-revised schedule have not been released and it is uncertain how many, if any, fans will be in Tiger Stadium or at games on the road.

The SEC recently decided to play only conference games in 2020.

Incidentally, Alabama's two additional games are at Missouri and hosting Kentucky. The Tide does play Georgia though in 2020.

Here is the complete list of opponents for LSU in 2020 (Again, dates and times are not certain). 

Home Games

Missouri
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Alabama
South Carolina

Road Games

Vanderbilt
Florida
Arkansas
Auburn
Texas A&M

