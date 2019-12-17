NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees has said all season, the Saints haven't played their most complete game.

They haven't played a perfect game. He's talking about the offense, but really, it's the whole team.

Against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, however, the Saints played about as perfect a game as you can possibly play.

Total yards: Saints, 424; Colts, 205. A lot of those Colts yards were garbage yards.

The Saints defense — before we get to Brees — was outstanding Demario Davis is one of the great coverage linebackers in the NFL. He looked like that Monday night, and he's as good as it gets against the run. Demario Davis is having at least a Pro Bowl season, maybe an all-pro season.

He was dominant on defense against the Colts. He was the star.

Sean Payton rotated a bunch of defensive linemen in the absence of Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins. They got great play up front. Terrific play overall from the defense — just a great night for the Saints defense. That's before we get to the special teams' plays.

Wil Lutz is as consistent and is as money as any kicker in the NFL. The blocked punt from Dwayne Washington, the first big play the game, was what set it off for the Saints.

What can you say about the job Drew Brees did?

We figured he would break the touchdown mark, Peyton Manning's record. He got his 540th touchdown pass to Josh shield, and he got 541st to Taysom Hill.

But he also completed 29 of 30 passes —that's absurd.

It's the best single-game completion percentage in NFL history, and if you watch the game, it was not a fluke.

Every pass was right on the money. Some of them were tight windows, especially in the first half. Mike Thomas did make the beautiful one-handed catch, but even that was perfectly dropped in.

Brees was absolutely on top of his game, as much as at any point in his career. It is a great sign going forward.

After this game, the Saints are still the No. 3 seed, but this saints team that beat the Colts Monday night is going to be extremely tough to beat in the playoffs.

It's just a great night for the Saints 34-7 win over the Colts.

