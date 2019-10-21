NEW ORLEANS — The big question is: When will Drew Brees will get back in the game?

Some people say Brees should wait a couple of weeks until the Saints play Atlanta after the bye week, but today, Drew said "I'm hoping that it will be good to go this week."

So what's behind the decision, medically?

When former Saints offensive lineman and WWL Radio host Zach Strief asked Drew Brees today how close he was to coming back, Brees said "close. Close."



"I'm going to practice this week and I'm going to see how it feels," Brees said on air. "It's one of those things. I'm tired of just, you know, throwing on air. I need some action. I need some competition."

He wants to see how his thumb responds when practicing with a live defense.

Dr. Eric George, an internationally-recognized hand surgeon who did not perform Drew's surgery, said Brees' thumb is strong because of the procedure. Alongside the newly reattached ligament, an additional synthetic cord was surgically added.

It's there for life. The tough cord gets the thumb moving in all directions in physical therapy just five days after the operation, so it could squeeze putty to regain strength. Strength and stability are not the main problems doctors will look for going forward, though. It's what might temporarily happen when that joint is loaded on every snap.

"All of that will cause swelling and edema," the doctor said. "so we have to make sure he doesn't do a lot of that, and say, 'Wow, it's swelling. It's hurting. It's limiting my ability.' Then he's too soon."

Dr. George, who has a practice in Metairie, performed the same surgery on Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in August, and Onyemata was back in the game within two weeks.



"At first you, it's pretty hard touching every other finger, but once the pain goes away — after the first week of surgery — you feel better," said Onyemata.



Of course, Onyemata plays a different position that does not require the same fine hand motor skills as a quarterback, meaning Onyemata could play with a brace.

"So we are at that border now right at four weeks," Dr. George said. "It's ingenious for him (Brees) to practice and throw and do repetitive throwing,"

Dr. George also said Drew Brees didn't get to be an elite athlete without knowing when and what his body can do. He is confident Brees and his doctors will know what is best.

