NEW ORLEANS — Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who was hurt in last week's loss to the Falcons and was listed as "week-to-week," will not play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints released their weekly injury report Friday afternoon, which shows Lattimore, who did not practiced this week after leaving the Saints' Week 10 loss mid-game with an injured hamstring, will not play in Tampa Bay.

Lattimore joins offensive lineman Andrus Peat and kick returner Deonte Harris on the bench this week as the 7-2 Saints play for a conference win against the 3-6 Buccaneers on the road.

