Saints

Saints trade up again to select QB Jake Haener

The Saints traded pick No. 227 and a 2024 fourth-round selection to Jacksonville.
Credit: AP
FILE - Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Haener bristles when asked about the obvious comparison to fellow experienced but undersized quarterback Brock Purdy. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints traded up in the draft for the second time on Saturday to draft quarterback Jake Haener with the No.127th pick in the fourth round. 

The Saints traded pick No. 227 and a 2024 fourth-round selection to Jacksonville.

Haener played college ball at Fresno State, just like the Saints' current starting quarterback. He told the Eyewitness sports team that he grew up a Saints fan and wore the No.9 because of Drew Brees.

Last season Haener was awarded first-team All-Mountain West. He threw for 2,896 yards, 20 TD in 10 starts.

The former Bulldog is a smaller quarterback at 6 feet tall and has been compared to San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy. 

 

    

Drew Brees talks Saints, Derek Carr at Zurich Classic

