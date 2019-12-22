The New Orleans Saints rallied in the second half to beat the Tennessee Titans 38-28

Here's what some sportswriters across the country had to say.

Saints 38, Titans 28: Five observations as Tennessee gets help for NFL playoff hopes – Erik Bacharach, Nashville Tennessean

Saints chasing NFC's top seed rally to beat Titans 38-28 – Teresa M. Walker, Associated Press

Saints WR Michael Thomas breaks Marvin Harrison's record for catches – Mike Triplett, ESPN

Michael Thomas breaks record, Saints beat Titans – Darin Gantt, NBC Sports

Saints at Titans final score: Drew Brees, Michael Thomas power Saints to victory – Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas signs autographs after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Saints won 38-28. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

AP

RELATED: Saints roar back to top Titans as Michael Thomas sets record

RELATED: Joe Horn, ex-Saints star, pleads guilty to medical fraud

RELATED: Saints: Who is likely to play, who will likely sit vs. Titans

RELATED: Forecast: Why Sean Payton saying ‘Worry About Your Meat’ is marvelous

RELATED: Janoris Jenkins: Sorry for offending people, happy to be a Saint

RELATED: Michael Thomas flirting with NFL history as season nears end

RELATED: 7 New Orleans Saints selected for 2020 Pro Bowl