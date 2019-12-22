The New Orleans Saints rallied in the second half to beat the Tennessee Titans 38-28
Here's what some sportswriters across the country had to say.
Saints 38, Titans 28: Five observations as Tennessee gets help for NFL playoff hopes – Erik Bacharach, Nashville Tennessean
Saints chasing NFC's top seed rally to beat Titans 38-28 – Teresa M. Walker, Associated Press
Saints WR Michael Thomas breaks Marvin Harrison's record for catches – Mike Triplett, ESPN
Michael Thomas breaks record, Saints beat Titans – Darin Gantt, NBC Sports
Saints at Titans final score: Drew Brees, Michael Thomas power Saints to victory – Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports
