NEW ORLEANS — Where will Tropical Storm Barry make landfall and what will steer it? Those are the big questions because even slight differences in its track will determine where the strongest impacts happen.

Right now, Tropical Storm Barry is being steered by a mid-level ridge of high pressure to the north. The clockwise flow around the high pressure is keeping it on a slow westward track for now.

By Friday and Saturday, a 'weakness' in the ridge is forecast to develop. That would be because of a trough of low pressure moving across the Midwest. This would draw the system northwestward and eventually northward, while the high pressure would become less dominant.

A lot depends on how long the ridge of high pressure stays strong and how soon that 'weakness' is felt. If the ridge stays strong longer, that would keep the system moving west farther toward the Texas coast. If the 'weakness' is felt sooner, that would allow the northward turn to happen sooner - some models even have this happening almost immediately along the Mississippi/Alabama coast.

Right now, the model spread is large from the Texas coast to the Mississippi coast, so the best guess is somewhere in the middle. That's why the National Hurricane Center has the path toward central Louisiana.

Models should eventually come into better consensus.

And a final big question: will Tropical Storm Barry stall? We are now seeing a couple of models show some slowing near the coast. That can happen with tropical systems that are making landfall without a really forceful steering mechanism, so we'll have to see if future model runs show that.

Whether it stalls or not, it is expected to be slow-moving and its heavy rains could linger close to us from Friday through early Sunday. The potential for prolonged heavy rain during that timeframe still looks like the biggest concern with Barry.

