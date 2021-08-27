Live at 11:30 AM New Orleans press conference on Tropical Storm Ida

Tropical Storm Ida is forecasted to make landfall as a category 3 hurricane, impacting southeast Louisiana. Officials are urging residents to prepare for the storm.

NEW ORLEANS — Public officials in and around the Greater New Orleans area are giving several press conferences to update the public on the impacts of Tropical Storm Ida late Sunday.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ida is forecasted to make landfall as a category 3 hurricane, impacting southeast Louisiana. Officials in the area have already begun anticipating Ida's impacts by urging the public to prepare for the storm.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city leaders will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m.

St. Bernard Parish officials, led by parish president Guy McInnis, will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng will also hold a press conference Friday. That press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

St. Tammany Parish officials will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Gov. Edwards will hold a press conference addressing the storm's impact at 3 p.m.

Tropical Storm Ida:

Watches and Warnings:

A hurricane watch is in effect from Camera, La. to the Mississippi-Alabama border, including metropolitan New Orleans. A tropical storm watch is in effect from the Mississippi-Alabama border to the Alabama-Florida border. A storm surge watch is in effect from Sabine Pass to the Alabama-Florida border.

A hurricane watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Latest Forecast:

As of 10 a.m. on Friday, Tropical Storm Ida continues to get stronger. Maximum sustained winds have increased from 60 mph to 65 mph.

Ida will enter the southern Gulf of Mexico near Cuba by Friday night and is expected to rapidly intensify this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts the storm making landfall in southeast Louisiana on Sunday afternoon to evening as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph. However, it is always advised to plan for a category higher as there is always uncertainty with a tropical system intensity.

Regardless of that uncertainty, we need to be prepared for a potentially rapidly intensifying storm in the Gulf of Mexico. The waters are deep and warm and wind shear will relax over the Gulf. That, combined with a decent outflow will allow for the storm to grow in the atmosphere. All of this could lead to a major hurricane by landfall.