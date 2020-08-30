Louisiana food banks turn from one crisis to another as Laura recovery begins

Leaders with Second Harvest say they were able to prepare thousands of meals because of volunteers helping in the organization's kitchen in Lafayette and Harahan.

NEW ORLEANS — There's a growing need in Southwest Louisiana after Hurricane Laura battered the area, which is why Second Harvest leaders are working out of Lafayette to help as much as they can.

"It's literally one crisis on top of another," Jay Vise with the organization said.

Vise said more people in Lafayette which is already an area Second Harvest already serves with food needs more and emergency supplies.

"We service southwest Louisiana with trucks almost every day, and now, they're loaded with emergency supplies, helping out as many people as we can after Hurricane Laura," Vise said. "Emergency supplies include water, disaster cleanup supplies like bleach we have on hand and prepared food."

The plan while in Southwest Louisiana is to help with food and supplies in Lafayette, Lake Charles and nearby small communities.

"It's impossible for us to help everybody and that's what hurts the most, you meet someone that's been blown out of their home and living in a tent and they're so grateful and thankful for something that's been donated to us to give them a meal," Vise said.

