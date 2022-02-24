Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Catfish Bites

NEW ORLEANS —
Catfish Bites
- 1/2 cup salsa verde
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 2 Tbsp. lime juice, divided
- 2 Tbsp. minced fresh cilantro
- 1 tsp. honey
- Dash salt
- 2 catfish filets, cut in 1” pieces
- 1 tsp Creole seasoning
- 1 Tbsp. taco seasoning
- 36 tortilla chip scoops
- 1-1/2 cups coleslaw mix
- 3/4 cup cubed avocado
- 3/4 cup chopped seeded tomato
- Lime wedges and additional minced fresh cilantro
In a blender, combine the salsa, cream cheese, 1 tablespoon lime juice, cilantro, honey and salt. Cover and process until smooth; set aside.
Place fish on a baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with half of the Creole, and taco seasoning. Turn fish sticks over; sprinkle with remaining seasonings. Bake 7-9 minutes longer or until crisp.
Meanwhile, place tortilla chips on a serving platter. In a small bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, avocado, tomato, remaining lime juice and 1/2 cup salsa mixture.
Spoon into chips.
Cut each fish into pieces. Place a fish piece in each chip; top each with about 1/2 teaspoon salsa mixture. Garnish with lime wedges and additional cilantro.