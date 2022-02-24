Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Catfish Bites

It's National Tortilla Chip Day! So we're going to take our chips and make appetizers using some fried catfish!

NEW ORLEANS — Catfish Bites

1/2 cup salsa verde

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 Tbsp. lime juice, divided

2 Tbsp. minced fresh cilantro

1 tsp. honey

Dash salt

2 catfish filets, cut in 1” pieces

1 tsp Creole seasoning

1 Tbsp. taco seasoning

36 tortilla chip scoops

1-1/2 cups coleslaw mix

3/4 cup cubed avocado

3/4 cup chopped seeded tomato

Lime wedges and additional minced fresh cilantro

In a blender, combine the salsa, cream cheese, 1 tablespoon lime juice, cilantro, honey and salt. Cover and process until smooth; set aside.

Place fish on a baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with half of the Creole, and taco seasoning. Turn fish sticks over; sprinkle with remaining seasonings. Bake 7-9 minutes longer or until crisp.

Meanwhile, place tortilla chips on a serving platter. In a small bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, avocado, tomato, remaining lime juice and 1/2 cup salsa mixture.

Spoon into chips.