x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chef Kevin

Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Catfish Bites

It's National Tortilla Chip Day! So we're going to take our chips and make appetizers using some fried catfish!

NEW ORLEANS —

Catfish Bites

  • 1/2 cup salsa verde
  • 4 oz.  cream cheese, softened
  • 2 Tbsp. lime juice, divided
  • 2 Tbsp. minced fresh cilantro
  • 1 tsp. honey
  • Dash salt
  • 2 catfish filets, cut in 1” pieces 
  • 1 tsp Creole seasoning 
  • 1 Tbsp. taco seasoning
  • 36 tortilla chip scoops
  • 1-1/2 cups coleslaw mix
  • 3/4 cup cubed avocado
  • 3/4 cup chopped seeded tomato
  • Lime wedges and additional minced fresh cilantro

In a blender, combine the salsa, cream cheese, 1 tablespoon lime juice, cilantro, honey and salt. Cover and process until smooth; set aside.

Place fish on a baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with half of the Creole, and taco seasoning. Turn fish sticks over; sprinkle with remaining seasonings. Bake 7-9 minutes longer or until crisp.

Meanwhile, place tortilla chips on a serving platter. In a small bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, avocado, tomato, remaining lime juice and 1/2 cup salsa mixture. 

Spoon into chips.

Cut each fish into pieces. Place a fish piece in each chip; top each with about 1/2 teaspoon salsa mixture. Garnish with lime wedges and additional cilantro.

Related Articles

In Other News

Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Catfish Bites