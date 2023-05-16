x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Juvenile shot dead in Terrytown, JPSO investigates

When deputies arrived, they found the juvenile male victim unresponsive and suffering from at least one gunshot wound according to the JPSO report.

More Videos

TERRYTOWN, La. — A juvenile male was shot to death in Terrytown Tuesday morning and now the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating it as a homicide.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says in a report that deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of East Monterey Ct. around 12:10 am on Tuesday, on a call about a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found the juvenile male victim unresponsive and suffering from at least one gunshot wound according to the JPSO report. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out