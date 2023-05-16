Juvenile shot dead in Terrytown, JPSO investigates

When deputies arrived, they found the juvenile male victim unresponsive and suffering from at least one gunshot wound according to the JPSO report.

TERRYTOWN, La. — A juvenile male was shot to death in Terrytown Tuesday morning and now the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating it as a homicide.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says in a report that deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of East Monterey Ct. around 12:10 am on Tuesday, on a call about a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found the juvenile male victim unresponsive and suffering from at least one gunshot wound according to the JPSO report. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.