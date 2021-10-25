Live Updates: Jack Strain sex crimes trial Day 1

Jack Strain is accused of four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of incest, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of sexual battery.

COVINGTON, La. — Jury selection begins Monday morning in Covington in the trial against former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain.

Strain is accused of four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of incest, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of sexual battery.

The 58-year-old served as sheriff for 20 years until 2015. He was indicted in 2019 on eight counts of sex crimes involving juveniles.

Below are live updates from the courtroom:

Day 1: Live Updates:

11 PM: Jury selection begins

Attorneys are questioning potential jurors. Potential jurors are being asked questions including how they would rate law enforcement in St. Tammany Parish and if they were victims of sexual assault. Juror selection is expected to continue as late as Tuesday.

Judge Bruce Simpson addressed two motions before questioning began. One motion involved an alleged victim who was represented by a sexual assault attorney. That motion was addressed in a closed session, so it is unclear if that victim will still testify.

The second motion involved quashing three witnesses who were members of a group called Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany. Those members spoke with one of the alleged victims while reporting on the case, and they did not want to testify. Judge Simpson agreed that they should not have to testify.

9:40 AM: Trial Begins with Closed Session

The trial has begun with a closed session to address a motion filed by a STAR (Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response) attorney representing one of the alleged victims. Attorneys are likely debating if the alleged victim is required to testify in court.

Jury selection has not started yet. It is unclear how long the closed session will last.

Background:

Strain pleaded not guilty to the alleged incidents that happened as far back as 1975 when Strain was a teenager. The most recent allegations are from the early 2000s when Strain was serving as sheriff.

Strain has been free on bond since his arrest in June 2019 and now faces life in prison if convicted.



The trial will take place at the 22nd Judicial Courthouse in Covington under retired Lafourche Parish Judge Bruce Simpson. Every other Northshore judge was recused from the case.



The state trial is expected to last up to two weeks but Strain’s time in court won’t be over.

After this trial, he’s set to face trial in federal court this December for charges related to an alleged kickback scheme at a work release program during his time as sheriff.