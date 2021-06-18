JPSO: Metairie contractor arrested after 'predatory behavior' and fraud

“Our investigators believe that Pazos has been engaging in this behavior for some time, and there may be additional victims in the metro area,” the JPSO said.

RIVER RIDGE, La. — Authorities say a Metairie man is in custody, accused of contractor fraud and “ongoing predatory behavior” in the New Orleans metro area.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Ronnie Pazos is already facing pending charges for contractor fraud in 2019 and is now the subject of multiple ongoing investigations.

According to JPSO, Pazos entered into a contract in June 2020 to do roof work and termite rehabilitation on a River Ridge home. Pazos allegedly told the homeowner that permits and inspections were not required and worked on the home until September 2020 when the homeowner realized the work was below standard. The homeowner also learned that Pazos was not a licensed contractor.

The sheriff’s office said Pazos had already charged the homeowner $150,000 for the work, which needed to be repaired at additional cost.

“Our investigators believe that Pazos has been engaging in this behavior for some time, and there may be additional victims in the metro area,” the JPSO said. “Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Ronnie Pazos is encouraged to call Detective Robert Stoltz at our Property Crimes Division at 504-364-5300."