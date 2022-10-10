x
NOPD: Bicyclist killed in traffic fatality

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive around 1:15 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that left a bicyclist dead Monday morning. 

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive around 1:15 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim was traveling northbound in the intersection when a Jeep traveling westbound on Chef Menteur Highway entered the intersection and hit the bicyclist. 

The victim died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep stayed at the location and is cooperating with the police.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6205.

 

