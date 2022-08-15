Man dead after fatal hit-and-run, suspect arrested

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of North Robertson and Music streets.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one man dead.

Police say the crash happened early Monday morning at North Robertson and Music streets intersection.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Officers were flagged down around 2:17 a.m. by witnesses who reported the hit and run suspect's vehicle at the intersection of Franklin Avenue at Marais Street.

Investigators arrested the suspect and determined that he had hit a pedestrian walking in the eastbound lanes of North Robertson Street at Music streets.

The suspect was taken to NOPD's Special Operations Division for testing for possible intoxication.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6205.