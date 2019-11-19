NEW ORLEANS — A man was wounded in a shooting outside a New Orleans East Walmart Monday night, police officials said.

NOPD units were on the scene investigating around 9:30 p.m.

According to initial reports, one man was shot in the parking lot of the Walmart at 6000 Bullard Avenue. The man arrived at the hospital for treatment, where his condition was not immediately listed.

Few other details were immediately available from police.

Officials said the NOPD was investigating the attack as an aggravated battery by shooting but it was too early to list any suspects or a potential motive in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

