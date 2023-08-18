Video: Students tased in wild Chalmette High School brawl

Officers had to deploy tasers to break up a fight involving several students at Chalmette High School on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHALMETTE, La. — Several students were involved in brawl at Chalmette High School on Friday morning, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the sheriff's office was called to assist a school resource officer on the second floor of the main campus.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, an SRO's taser was deployed and used to break up the melee.

Videos of the fight were posted on social media showing multiple students punching and kicking throughout the hallway. One video clearly shows the resource officer brandishing his weapon and then stunning students in an effort to stop the fight.

Eight students were arrested and two teachers received minor injuries.

St. Bernard Parish Public Schools issued a statement on its Facebook page:



"Today at Chalmette High School an altercation occurred in which the school resource officers, school staff, and local law enforcement immediately responded. The students involved have been removed from campus, and classes have resumed as normal. It is the school system’s number one priority to protect the educational environment of all students, and today’s behavior does not reflect the school or district values or culture. Chalmette High School will continue to work alongside local law enforcement as we ensure safety and security at our school."

St. Bernard Parish is in the second full week of class. School began on August 7th.

Today at Chalmette High School an altercation occurred in which the school resource officers, school staff, and local... Posted by St. Bernard Parish Public Schools on Friday, August 18, 2023