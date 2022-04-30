Woman killed, man shot in Bywater area

The two shootings made it a total of four on the day in New Orleans, with two others in Algiers. The night before 6 people were shot outside of a New Orleans bar.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and a man injured in a shooting in the Bywater area of New Orleans Saturday night.

According to police, the Saturday night shooting happened in the neighborhood near the old abandoned naval base, which has been an eyesore in the area for years.