Woman killed, man shot in Bywater area

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and a man injured in a shooting in the Bywater area of New Orleans Saturday night.
The two shootings made it a total of four on the day in New Orleans, with two others in Algiers. The night before 6 people were shot outside of a New Orleans bar.
According to police, the Saturday night shooting happened in the neighborhood near the old abandoned naval base, which has been an eyesore in the area for years.
A call to report a shooting was received by police around 8:15 p.m. Officers at the scene found both the man and woman with a single gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital and the woman later died.
