2,200 new coronavirus cases reported across La.; 50 more hospitalizations

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, July 14 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 82,042 (+2,215)
- Deaths: 3,337 (+22)
- Patients in hospitals: 1,362 (+54)
- Patients on ventilators: 146 (+4)
- Recoveries: 46,334 (as of Tuesday)
- Total tests performed: 976,455 (+23,029) (9.61% positive rate)
