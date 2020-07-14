x
2,200 new coronavirus cases reported across La.; 50 more hospitalizations

There have now been more than 82,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Louisiana since the start of the outbreak.
Credit: AP
A musician plays his trumpet as pedestrians walk by on Royal Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Now, after a light easing of some of the restrictions (bars, for example, can operate at 25% capacity, church services can be held with capacity limits and social distancing) cases are growing and hospitalizations are up, surpassing 120 this past week. There are fears that the virus, linked to more than 1,000 deaths in the metro area since March, may prompt another shutdown. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, July 14 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

  • Cases: 82,042 (+2,215) 
  • Deaths: 3,337 (+22)
  • Patients in hospitals: 1,362 (+54)
  • Patients on ventilators: 146 (+4)
  • Recoveries: 46,334 (as of Tuesday)
  • Total tests performed: 976,455 (+23,029) (9.61% positive rate)

