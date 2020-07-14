Vice President Pence visiting Baton Rouge Tuesday for coronavirus update

Pence will meet with Gov. Edwards to discuss the state's efforts to battle COVID-19, as well as education leaders on school reopening plans.

NEW ORLEANS — Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the White House Coronavirus task Force, will be in Louisiana Tuesday.

Pence is scheduled to visit Baton Rouge as the state again grapples with some of the highest case numbers in the country.

The vice president will meet with Governor John Bel Edwards, members of the congressional delegation and state health officials to discuss the state's efforts to combat to COVID-19.

A news conference with Edwards and Pence will follow at 3 p.m.

Pence will also participate in a roundtable discussion at LSU's Tiger Stadium with Edwards and education leaders about fall reopening plans and plans to resume collegiate athletics.

Pence’s visit comes as Louisiana’s confirmed virus cases, percentage of positive tests and COVID-19 patient hospitalization rates are surging.

Edwards enacted a statewide mask mandate for people ages 8 and older that took effect Monday and returned bars to take-out and delivery only.

The state announced 1,700 new cases Monday, continuing Louisiana's trend as, again, one of the top states in per capita cases.

Coronavirus Latest

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.