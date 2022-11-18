Victim found shot and hit by a train was a 14-year-old says coroner

Initially, the death was listed as ‘unclassified’ but later the investigation showed that the victim had been shot.

NEW ORLEANS — The victim who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train but was later found to have been shot was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 14-year-old Dominic Tomlin.

On Wednesday, NOPD officers responded to the 6300 block of People's Avenue to a report of someone struck by a train. The male victim, now identified as Tomlion, was found dead and lying on the train tracks just after midnight.

Initially, the death was listed as ‘unclassified’ but later the investigation showed that Tomlin had been shot and the homicide unit took over the investigation.

Investigators are still working through evidence to determine a possible suspect and motive for the homicide.