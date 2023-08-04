Famous French Quarter deli set to open doors after two-year closure

After a two-year shutdown due to damage suffered during Hurricane Ida, Central Grocery is hoping to reopen its doors this fall.

The Times Picayune reported on Friday the Italian deli made famous by its world renowned muffuletta sandwich is targeting October-November for its return.

The eatery has been a staple of the French Quarter since 1906.

“It’s Central Grocery, and we want it to come back as Central Grocery,” third-generation family co-owner Tommy Tusa told TP reporter Ian McNulty.

During the closure, Central Grocery was completely rebuilt to original standards after Ida collapsed the three-story townhome above the store, leaving the building open to weather for weeks.

During the hiatus, Central Grocery's highly-sought after muffulettas can be found at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.