State police investigate 2 separate fatal crashes in Lafourche Parish an hour apart

The fatal crashes happened in Lafourche Parish. LSP is still investigating what led to each crash.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating two separate fatal car crashes that happened in Lafourche Parish just one hour apart from each other.

LSP investigators say shortly before 4:00 p.m. Friday, troopers began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 20 near Elmo Lane. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Joel Matherne of St. James.

They say a 2009 Infiniti G37, driven by Matherne, was traveling north on LA Hwy 20 while a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south. For reasons still under investigation, the Infiniti crossed the center line and struck the Chevrolet head-on.

Matherne, who was properly restrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital in New Orleans.

Then, shortly after 5:00 p.m. that same day, LSP began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 654 also in Lafourche Parish. The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Willie Windham II of Raceland.

Investigators say in this crash a 2007 Nissan Xterra, driven by Windham, was traveling west on LA Hwy 654. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan crossed the center line, traveled off the roadway to the left, struck a tree, and overturned.

Windham was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.