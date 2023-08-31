State burn ban also applies to football tailgating, Labor Day celebrations

Louisiana officials are asking people not to grill or barbecue this Labor Day weekend due to an increase in fire danger and wildfires already burning in the state.

Governor John Bel Edwards urged residents particularly those who live near dry grass and forests to avoid cooking with open flames.

The restriction also applies to this weekend’s football tailgating.

So far, Tulane University in New Orleans, University of Louisiana in Lafayette, and Nicholls State in Thibodaux have banned open flames.

In a statement, NSU said, “Due to the statewide burn ban with no exceptions currently in place, there will be limitations in place for the tailgate prior to Thursday evening's football game vs. Sacramento State.”

NSU spokesman Jared David says the university notified its fans earlier this week.

“Everything from grills to barbecue pits to Sterno in chafing dishes, jambalaya pots, boiling pots, things like that.”

David admits asking people in bayou country the request was a large ask.

“I expected there to be a target on my back asking people to leave their boiling pots at home,” David said. But it seems so far that everyone is on board and really excited about Colonel football.”

Wednesday, firefighters battled a large marsh fire in Schriever, not far from Nicholls’ campus.

“That was a clear indicator of just how dry things are,” David said. “It kind of was eye opening. You could definitely see the smoke plume from campus.