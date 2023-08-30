Hancock County extends burn ban another month

Hancock County officials have extended its 'Burn Ban' for the unincorporated areas of Hancock County until Sept. 30.

KILN, Miss — With record heat continuing to plague the Gulf South, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors in coordination with the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency has extended its 'Burn Ban' for the unincorporated areas of Hancock County until Sept. 30.

Neighboring St. Tammany Parish across the state line initiated its burn ban on Aug. 3.

Last week, the State Fire Marshal pleaded with Louisiana residents to comply with a statewide burn ban that began on Aug. 7 and is still in effect.