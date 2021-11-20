Man with several gunshot wounds found dead in Seventh Ward: NOPD

The victim's name was unknown to police Friday morning, a release from NOPD said.

NEW ORLEANS — Paramedics declared a man dead in the Seventh Ward late Friday night.

Officers with NOPD's First District found the man with several gunshot wounds.

New Orleans dispatch sent police officers to the 1400 block of N Claiborne Avenue after getting a report of gunfire in the area around 11:45 p.m.

Paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services at the scene declared the man was dead.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

The NOPD homicide detective assigned to this case is Walter Edmond. He can be reached at 504.658.5300.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

According to a statement from NOPD, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will name the victim and release the official cause of death after an autopsy but not before the victim's family can be notified.

