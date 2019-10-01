A two-alarm fire left one firefighter hurt and 5 people without a home, a candy is being recalled for possible Hepatitis A, and a local diner is helping feed federal workers impacted by the shutdown. Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Thursday morning.

A bit of relief for the thousands of New Orleans-area federal employees hurt by the government shutdown may come in the form of a hot breakfast.

The Ruby Slipper Cafe announced on Tuesday that all federal employees and their families who are affected by the shutdown will get a free meal from the diner chain. (Read more)

Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a two-alarm fire at a multi-unit home in New Orleans’ Uptown neighborhood early Thursday morning. (Read more)

Candy from a Kentucky company is being recalled because it could be contaminated with Hepatitis A. An employee for the company was found to have the virus. (Read more)

BRR! It is a cold morning with temperatures around freezing north of the lake and in the 40s south. Bundle up as you head to work and school! We will not see a big warm-up today as high pressure sits just north of Louisiana. (Read more)

St. Peter Claver Catholic School

St. Peter Claver School will close at the end of the 2018-2019 school year, according to the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

In a statement from Dr. RaeNell Houston released Wednesday afternoon, the superintendent of Catholic Schools, the school continues to experience “a significant decline in student enrollment” and operate at "a significant budget deficit." (Read more)