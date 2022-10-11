Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Duck and Andouille Gumbo

NEW ORLEANS —
Gumbo
Ingredients
- 4-41/2 lb. duck, rinsed and dried
- kosher salt
- 1 cup oil
- 1 1⁄4 cups flour
- 2 cups onions, diced
- 1 1⁄2 cups celery, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, diced
- 8 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1⁄2 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 8-10 cups chicken stock
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 lb. Andouille sausage, sliced in half moons
- 1 lb. smoked sausage, sliced
- 1 cup green onions, chopped
- 1⁄2 cup parsley, chopped
- Steamed white rice and File for serving (optional)
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees
Rinse and dry the duck with paper towels. Using a paring knife score the skin over the breast, but do not cut into the meat. Season with kosher salt, place in a Dutch oven covered and bake for 2-2 1/2 hours until tender.
Debone the duck and cut it into bite-size pieces. Set aside
Heat oil over high heat in a 2-gallon pot. Whisk in the flour until well combined. Cook, while stirring with a roux spoon or whisk, stirring often, until the roux deepens to a deep brown color with a nutty aroma.
Add the onions, celery, and bell peppers and stir until the vegetables begin to soften for 5-8 minutes.
Add the garlic, Creole seasoning, salt, and cayenne pepper and stir to combine.
Add the chicken stock, 1 cup at a time, while stirring. Add the bay leaves and sausage and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until the gumbo has thickened, about 30 minutes.
Add the duck and cook until heated through about 20 minutes.
Stir in the green onions and parsley and serve gumbo over steamed white rice with a dash of file.
Potato Salad
Ingredients
- 2 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes, diced
- 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup parsley, chopped
- 1/2 cup green onions, sliced
- 6 eggs, hard-boiled and chopped
- Creole seasoning, to taste
- kosher salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- paprika for garnish
Directions
Boil and drain potatoes. Place them in a large bowl and stir in mustard, and mayonnaise mixing well. Fold in parsley, green onions, and eggs, then season with Creole seasoning, salt, and pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired. Sprinkle paprika over the top and serve.