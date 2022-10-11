Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Duck and Andouille Gumbo

National Gumbo day is on Wednesday but since we’re in New Orleans we gotta celebrate every day.

NEW ORLEANS — Gumbo

Ingredients

4-41/2 lb. duck, rinsed and dried

kosher salt

1 cup oil

1 1⁄4 cups flour

2 cups onions, diced

1 1⁄2 cups celery, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

8 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 tsp. kosher salt

1⁄2 tsp. cayenne pepper

8-10 cups chicken stock

2 bay leaves

1 lb. Andouille sausage, sliced in half moons

1 lb. smoked sausage, sliced

1 cup green onions, chopped

1⁄2 cup parsley, chopped

Steamed white rice and File for serving (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Rinse and dry the duck with paper towels. Using a paring knife score the skin over the breast, but do not cut into the meat. Season with kosher salt, place in a Dutch oven covered and bake for 2-2 1/2 hours until tender.

Debone the duck and cut it into bite-size pieces. Set aside

Heat oil over high heat in a 2-gallon pot. Whisk in the flour until well combined. Cook, while stirring with a roux spoon or whisk, stirring often, until the roux deepens to a deep brown color with a nutty aroma.

Add the onions, celery, and bell peppers and stir until the vegetables begin to soften for 5-8 minutes.

Add the garlic, Creole seasoning, salt, and cayenne pepper and stir to combine.

Add the chicken stock, 1 cup at a time, while stirring. Add the bay leaves and sausage and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until the gumbo has thickened, about 30 minutes.

Add the duck and cook until heated through about 20 minutes.

Stir in the green onions and parsley and serve gumbo over steamed white rice with a dash of file.

Potato Salad

Ingredients

2 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes, diced

1 Tbsp. yellow mustard

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

6 eggs, hard-boiled and chopped

Creole seasoning, to taste

kosher salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

paprika for garnish

Directions

