Outdoor grilling allowed despite statewide burn ban being extended

The Louisiana burn ban re-issued on Aug. 25 remains in effect due to "continuing and concerning dry conditions," according to the State Fire Marshal on Wednesday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The statewide burn ban re-issued on Aug. 25 remains in effect due to "continuing and concerning dry conditions," according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal on Wednesday.

Chief Dan H. Wallis said the extension came following his consultation with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and National Weather Service.

“Wildfires are still burning across our state. Hundreds of firefighters are still working hard to extinguish those fires and there’s a grave concern more can develop,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis, “This decision was not made lightly, but it is being made with public safety, including the safety of our first responders, as the top priority.”

As a reminder, the active burn ban order prohibits all private burning, with no limitations, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602. This burn ban order coincides with a separate burn ban order issued by LDAF prohibiting all agricultural burning including but not limited to prescribed burning.

However, Chief Wallis says Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place. These measures include using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby.

The fuel source for this equipment (propane, charcoal, pellets, etc.) is not a factor in its acceptable use. The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles, and like open burning is still prohibited.

Earlier Wednesday, LSU released a statement asking fans to avoid open flames while tailgating at the Tigers' first home game of the season.

This request comes after Tulane, UL-Lafayette and Nicholls State issued similar statements last week following the state's plea to forego grilling on gameday and over the long Labor Day weekend.

Read the full announcement from LSU Athletics below:

"Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend’s LSU Football home opener.

"As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal’s order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday.

"In order to best accommodate fans, LSU Athletics encourages all who plan to tailgate this weekend to seek alternative catering options. A list of LSU Athletics’ restaurant and grocery partners can be found here. Additionally, participation in events inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and turn-key tailgating options provided by Revelry can help fans tailgate safely and comfortably."

The State Fire Marshal says the status of this burn ban order will be reconsidered on a weekly basis.