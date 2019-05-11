NEW ORLEANS — A former Louisiana teacher is being investigated for bringing to school baked goods that were contaminated with bodily fluids, WBRZ reported Monday. The investigation is connected to a case involving sex with children.

Cynthia Perkins, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, was arrested almost two weeks ago with her husband, Dennis Perkins, a Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy.

Westside Junior High School parents were told about the investigation into the baked goods last week, WBRZ reported.

Cynthia Perkins has been associated with the Livingston Parish School System since 2012. She's worked at Live Oak Middle, North Oak Elementary, as well as Westside Junior High.

Homemade food is no longer allowed on the Westside Junior High campus, the school told WBRZ.

Cynthia Perkins' attorney, Woody Scott would not answer questions about the baked goods.

The Lousiana Attorney General is prosecuting the case, WBRZ reported.

Both Cynthia and Deniss Perkins have lost their jobs since the arrest, and they were held without bond.Her attorney did not elaborate on the baked goods.

