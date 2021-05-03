Former AD wanted Les Miles fired for 'inappropriate behavior' in 2013, emails show

“I want us to think about which scenario is worse for LSU. Explaining why we let him go or explaining why we let him stay."

NEW ORLEANS — LSU’s former athletic director Joe Alleva recommended firing then-football coach Les Miles after a 2013 investigation into accusations of “inappropriate behavior” and sexual harassment with former students.

The report shows that not much was done after the 2013 Taylor Porter report. Miles would coach at LSU for another three seasons before being fired in 2016.

“I think his continued employment needs to be seriously considered,” Alleva wrote. “When reviewing the use of a secret personal phone, the text messages, the fact that I had already advised him against such behavior, the evening meetings off campus, etc. it gives me great concern for the future. This issue can or will have serious impact on our university and athletic department.”

In 2013, the Taylor Porter law firm was asked to investigate accusations from female students that Les Miles had been making them feel uncomfortable with text messages, “unwanted touching,” kissing one student twice, telling her he could help her with her career and suggesting they should go to a hotel together.

The investigation did not find that Miles had sexual relationships with any of the women, but concluded that his behavior was inappropriate.

Excerpts from the 262-page Hursch Blackwell report into LSU’s mishandling of sexual misconduct cases suggests that this was not the first time Miles had been told to stop such behavior.

“I want us to think about which scenario is worse for LSU. Explaining why we let him go or explaining why we let him stay,” an email from Alleva to former LSU Chancellor William Jenkins.

Miles maintains that he did nothing wrong and was mentoring young women at the university.

In an email sent to incoming LSU president F. King Alexander, Alleva said that he believes people are “innocent until proven guilty,” and that Les Miles was guilty.

“In this case, I believe he is guilty of insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, athletic dept and football program at great risk. I think we have cause,” Alleva wrote. “I specifically told him not to text, call or be alone with any student workers and he obviously didn't listen. I know there are many possible outcomes and much risk either way, but I believe it is in the best interest in the long run to make a break."

The Hursch Blackwell report found no responses to Alleva’s recommendation that they fire Miles or proof of any further action after the 2013 investigation into his conduct.

The Hursch Blackwell report came after a series of investigative reports, largely by USA Today's sports department, that detailed sexual assault incidents that were largely ignored or insufficiently handled over a series of years recently.

Some of the events involved high-profile athletes.

Hursch Blackwell law firm, the group charged with investigating allegations that LSU poorly handled or dismissed claims of sexual harassment and assault in recent years, delivered its report at the Board of Supervisors meeting Friday.