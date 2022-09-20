Drunk driver sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of 9-year-old Abby Douglas

A judge in Jefferson Parish gave a drunk driver the maximum sentence for a vehicular homicide after the death of 9-year-old Abby Douglas.

GRETNA, La. — Wendell Lachney pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drunkenly crashing into a minivan, killing 9-year-old Abby Douglas.

Judge Stephen Grefer sentenced Lachney to 30 years in prison – the maximum sentence for vehicular homicide in Louisiana – in a Jefferson Parish court Tuesday.

On top of the 30-year sentence, he must serve five years of probation when he is released from prison.

The fatal crash happened on Oct. 22 at the intersection of Belle Chasse Highway and Lapalco Boulevard in unincorporated Gretna. Abby was in the third row of her mom’s minivan when Lachney slammed into the rear. Abby died from her injuries two days later at University Medical Center.

Lachney, 58, had been charged with vehicular homicide and first-degree negligent injury following the incident.

At the time of the crash, prosecutors say Lachney was driving 60-75 mph and his blood alcohol content was 0.22% – more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%. They say he was drinking whiskey and smoking marijuana hours before the incident.

Court records reveal there were open bottles of whiskey, wine, beer and some marijuana in his car, according to our partners at NOLA.com.

Prior to the incident, he had two DWI convictions from an incident in St. John Parish in 1990 and Washington state in 1994.