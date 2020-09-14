N.O. streetcar & bus services will stop noon Monday

The Chalmette–Lower Algiers and Canal Street–Algiers Point ferries will not run Monday and could be stopped early on Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — Bus and streetcar services in New Orleans will stop Monday at noon in anticipation of impacts of Tropical Storm Sally, a release from the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority said Sunday.

In preparation for expected impacts of Tropical Storm Sally — projected to be a category 1 or 2 hurricane by landfall late Monday night into Tuesday in or near Southeast Louisiana, the RTA is suspending all its services until it's safe to resume them.

The Chalmette-Lower Algiers and the Canal St.- Algiers Point ferries will continue to run until the end of regular operations on Sunday.

The last ferry from Canal Street to Algiers Point will be 9:30 p.m. The last ferry from Chalmette to Lower Algiers will be at 8:45 p.m., the release said.

The ferries may stop earlier if weather conditions get worse or if the U.S. Coast Guard says they should. If ferry service is suspended the RTA will continue to operate the ferry shuttle until the end of service Sunday.

For the latest information on service impacts due to Hurricane Sally, visit RTA’s website at www.RTAforward.org, follow @NewOrleansRTA on Twitter and Facebook, or call the Rideline at 504-248-3900 for the latest information on storm impacts.

