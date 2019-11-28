NEW ORLEANS — It's Thanksgiving, a time to come together with family and celebrate what you've had to be thankful for this year.

And to help, we've got you covered with everything from the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade to what stores are open today.

The Parade

There was speculation this year that the beloved balloons of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade weren't going to fly because of high winds. But officials made the call just in time to float them through New York as usual.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Beloved balloons will fly after wind concerns

Heartwarming News

Thanksgiving is a heartwarming time by nature, but here are some extra stories to put a smile on your face.

Two in Arizona form Thanksgiving tradition after 2016 mistaken text

Clancy DuBos: A list of things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving

On the Road and at Home

We know the holidays are stressful, regardless of whether you're staying at home or on the road. But New Orleans seems to be having a relatively peaceful Thanksgiving, with good news from the Northshore all the way to the airport.

Boil water order lifted in Slidell just in time for Thanksgiving

No long waits for Thanksgiving travelers at new airport terminal

Things to Talk About

Look, the holidays can be a stressful time, and you haven't seen a lot of your family in a while. But here are some conversation starters* that will help liven the mood and conversation around the table.

*Warning: talking politics at the Thanksgiving table could lead to more excitement than you're trying for.

Turkey tales: Good, bad and wow! A Butterball hotline expert dishes on consumer calls

Thanksgiving, Truman and turkey: Here's how Americans almost had a turkey-free holiday

On the Thanksgiving menu: Turkey, with a side of impeachment

Stuffing and Turkey

Now we get to the good part. We've got the holiday food of the season (it's oysters) and safety tips for when you're deep-frying that turkey, plus an answer to the age-old question: do you really fall asleep after eating too much turkey?

High demand and high price: Thanksgiving crowds buying oysters

Frying a turkey this year? Here's how to stay safe

VERIFY: Does eating turkey put you to sleep?

Holiday Shopping

Want to go Black Friday shopping a little early? We have a roundup of all the stores open today. And while you're out, if you're interested in sharing the wealth, there's a new way to do that: using your phone.

Here are which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving

No cash for the red kettle? Salvation Army now taking mobile payments

The Leftover Feast

There's a lot of food for Thanksgiving. And even with everybody going back for seconds (and maybe thirds, depending on how good those mashed potatoes are) there are bound to be some leftovers. Luckily, here are a couple of recipes to keep your fridge well stocked for the next few days.

Recipe: Vegetable Bake with leftover Thanksgiving Turkey

Recipe: Honey Lime Leftover Turkey Enchiladas

Share the Love

The Saints kick off against the Falcons at 7:20 p.m., a perfect time for anybody just getting up from the dinner table needing some good Thanksgiving football.

Got a great Thanksgiving picture? Want to show off your family watching the Saints game and eating pumpkin pie? Use the #BeOn4 hashtag on social media, and let us know that you're feeling the holiday cheer.