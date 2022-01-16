2 dead after double shooting Sunday: NOPD

This is the second fatal double shooting reported by the New Orleans Police Department in two days.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed in a New Orleans double shooting Sunday morning, a police spokesperson wrote in a statement.

This is the second fatal double shooting reported by the New Orleans Police Department in two days.

Two other fatal shootings were reported by NOPD on Sunday, as well.

A Saturday double shooting on the I-10 killed a 52-year-old man and wounded a 45-year-old woman, according to police. Both victims of the Saturday double shooting had multiple gunshot wounds.

The Sunday double homicide happened in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, a statement from the New Orleans Police department said.

According to police, the incident happened just before 12 p.m. When officers got to the scene they said two men, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old, were found suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene while the 25-year was taken to the hospital by EMS but later died from his injuries, according to NOPD.

The victim's identities and cause of death will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office after an autopsy is done and the families are notified.

Homicide Detective Michael Haynes is over the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300. Anyone with information or can identify the person(s) responsible for this crime is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111

That stretch of Chef Menteur Highway, between the I-10 and Downman Road, has been noted in other crime stories, recently.

On Friday, NOPD officers arrested Rodolfo Gonzales, 29, in the 6300 block of Chef Menteur Highway, after an investigation into a Jan. 9 fatal Bourbon Street hit and run.

On Jan.7, a woman was fatally wounded by gunfire in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to police. NOPD released the image of two teens wanted for questioning. Detectives said the teens may have some information important to the investigation.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigations can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information about the shootings may be released further into the investigations.