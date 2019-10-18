NEW ORLEANS — Part of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction near New Orleans' historic French Quarter collapsed Saturday, Oct. 12, killing three people and injuring more than 20.

Dramatic video showed the upper floors of the building failing and sliding on top of each other before crashing onto the street below.

In the days following the collapse, rescuers tried risky searches through the rubble to search for construction workers believed to be trapped inside the building. Several blocks near the collapse were evacuated as engineers said two large construction cranes at the site could also collapse at any time.

