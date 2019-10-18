NEW ORLEANS — Part of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction near New Orleans' historic French Quarter collapsed Saturday, Oct. 12, killing three people and injuring more than 20.
Dramatic video showed the upper floors of the building failing and sliding on top of each other before crashing onto the street below.
In the days following the collapse, rescuers tried risky searches through the rubble to search for construction workers believed to be trapped inside the building. Several blocks near the collapse were evacuated as engineers said two large construction cranes at the site could also collapse at any time.
Below is a collection of stories reported by WWL-TV about the collapse:
WWL-TV Investigation:
- Hard Rock hotel developer's troubled past first exposed by WWL-TV
- 'This is seriously bad' Video shows concerns days before Hard Rock hotel collapse
- Shortcuts taken, warnings ignored at Hard Rock site, lawsuit alleges
- Company says 9th floor pool didn't impact collapse of Hard Rock site
The Collapse
- 'Oh my God' Video shows moment Hard Rock Hotel collapses
- Videos from drones, eyewitnesses capture the destruction from New Orleans hotel collapse
- Photos: Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapses onto Canal Street
The Rescue
- 'We are in rescue mode:' 2 dead, 1 missing, 30 injured in Hard Rock Hotel collapse
- Officials: 1 body recovered, rescue to continue after dark
- 1 missing after Hard Rock Hotel collapse, building still unstable
- Lasers, thermal imaging, drones & dogs used to locate worker in collapsed hotel
- Engineers who responded to 9/11 helping with New Orleans hotel collapse
- Hard Rock hotel rescue work faces a new threat: weather
- Businesses near Hard Rock collapse come together to feed rescuers
- There's never been a rescue operation like the Hard Rock Hotel collapse
- Rescue searches end at Hard Rock hotel collapse site
The Victims:
- Workers mourn 3 of their own after Hard Rock Hotel collapse
- "He always made me laugh": Remembering Anthony 'Bubba' Magrette
- The victims of the Hard Rock hotel collapse
- 3rd victim trapped in Hard Rock Hotel identified as Mexican national, report says
- Beloved grandfather's body pulled from collapsed Hard Rock hotel
- Man missing in rubble of Hard Rock hotel collapse is beloved grandfather, hard worker
- Loved ones wait as city stabilizes Hard Rock Hotel construction site before search can continue
The Recovery
- Rescue operations will soon shift to recovery at Hard Rock Hotel collapse site
- Both cranes at Hard Rock collapse site in danger of falling, evacuation zone expanded
- Hard Rock crane collapse demolition delayed to Saturday
- Evacuation zone around Hard Rock collapse expanded before crane demolition
The Human Cost
- State Officials to Monitor Air Quality Around New Orleans Hotel Collapse Zone
- Hard Rock Hotel collapse leaves nearby residents temporarily homeless
- 100 tourists in hostel next to Hard Rock Hotel displaced after collapse
- Road closures, traffic changes due to Hard Rock Hotel collapse
- RTA suspends service, changes some routes after Hard Rock hotel collapse
